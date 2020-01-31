Alex Vargo Sets Park Single Game Scoring Record With 53

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – It was a record setting night at Wheeling Park High School as Alex Vargo broke the schools single game scoring mark in a 91-70 win over Parkersburg South, Thursday.

Vargo scored 53 to break the old high of 52 set by his coach Michael Jebbia in 1998. Alex had 27 at the half and 36 after three quarters. He is also moving up the school’s all-time scoring list with 1370 career points. Coach Jebbia also holds that record with 1651.

The Patriots now 12-3 host University, Tuesday.