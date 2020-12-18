Alexis Bordas receives invite to Southwest Individual Showcase in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WTRF)- Alexis Bordas may only be in 8th grade, but she has made big strides as a basketball player. And recently, the A-A-U National Champion received an invite to the ASGR Southwest Individual Showcase in Houston.

“I was really excited because I hadn’t been invited to anything like this before because I’ve been to showcases but this was the first one that was like invite-only so I was really excited and I couldn’t wait to go,” said Alexis.

The opportunity to play against elite competition helped Alexis grow during her time in Houston.

“There were tons of girls that were really, really good and it was just a great experience being down there with such great competition.” said Alexis.

“I learned how to play as a team more, and spacing and just all these minor details that will really take you a long way,” said Alexis.

And having the chance to represent her roots meant a lot for the young athlete.

“I love being able to represent West Virgina because this is obviously where I’m from, where my parents are from so to represent my state it’s an unbelievable thing,” said Alexis.

Following in her mother’s footsteps is something that drives Alexis to work hard at that the sport she loves.

“She was a basketball player herself, a really good one. And so she was my first coach and she really pushed me but my whole family, they just support me so much and my trainers they help me a lot,” said Alexis.

Alexis says her next big goal is to play Division 1 basketball but first she has to pick a high school to attend next year.