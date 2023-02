WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has done something no other Patriots girls basketball player has ever done, joined the 1,000 point club as sophomore.

Bordas scored 18 points Friday night in the Park’s meeting with George Washington to give her exactly 1,000 points in her two-year career.

Park beat GW 64-37 as the Patriots finished the regular season 20-2. Jillian Huffman added 16, Sophie Abraham 13 and Lala Woods had 10.