BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Fresh off yet another dominant performance in the circle, West Liberty University softball pitching ace Makenzie Amend has been honored as the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.

The returning All-American graduate student from Wheeling, W.Va. was virtually untouchable on Sunday as she led the Hilltoppers to a 3-0 shutout of Concord on Senior Day at the WLU Softball Complex.

The West Liberty veteran struck out 13 Mountain Lion batters in her 6-inning stint – picking up her MEC-record 600th career strikeout along the way – while holding Concord to just two singles and no walks to earn her 9th straight win.

Amend continues to make waves at the national level. Following Sunday’s performance, she now leads all NCAA Division II pitchers with an average of 12.6 strikeouts/7 innings and ranks No. 3 nationally with just 3.56 hits allowed/7 innings. She upped her record to 9-3 on the season with a 1.61 ERA and has allowed only 35 hits in 69.2 innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting just .145 against her.

Amend and her West Liberty teammates return to action on Friday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Davis & Elkins.