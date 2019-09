SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hunter America ran for 240 yards as Doddridge County defeated Tyler Consolidated 42-28.

With the 240 yards, America has now rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career.

Mark Rucker paced the Silver Knights offense with 219 yards on the ground.

TC falls to 0-2 on the season, they host Calhoun County next week.