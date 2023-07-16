ZANESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Sunday marked a chance for Post 159 to reach the championship round of their Regional Tournament, and after five innings of play they made that dream a reality winning by a score of 15-5.

Both Cambridge and they had yet to lose in the double elimination tournament, and following the game Cambridge would go on to play Beverly/Lowell for another chance at the finals.

Luke Heatherington got the win for St. Clairsville a day after his older brother Jake did so against Beverly/Lowell.

The championship will be played Monday at 5 p.m. at Gant Stadium in Zanesville.