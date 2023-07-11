WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Post 1 traveled up to Edison High School Monday to face Jefferson County Post 33.

Post 1 jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the 1st inning and held that lead until Post 33 evened the game up at 3-3 in the the 2nd inning.

After a couple of botched attempts at claiming the lead from both sides, Wheeling hit into a double play in the 6th inning but scored a run in the process making it 4-3. They’d tally two more to go on and win 6-3 on the road.

Jack Selmon started for Wheeling and went five innings with two earned runs to get the win.

The victory puts them at 23-5 on their season.