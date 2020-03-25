Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Another All-America Honor for Bolon

Sports

by: West Liberty Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. – Another day brings yet another postseason honor to West Liberty University’s Dalton Bolon, who was one of 15 players named to the 2020 Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) Men’s Basketball All-America Team on Wednesday afternoon.

    The D2CCA All-America Team is voted on by sports information directors from the more than 300 NCAA Division II schools and consists of three 5-man units. Bolon was a second-team D2CCA All-America selection.

    As noted, this is merely the latest honor for the 6-4 junior guard from Gnadenhutten, Ohio who helped lead Coach Ben Howlett’s 27-4 Hilltoppers to their third straight Mountain East Conference championship and Top 10 national ranking along with an MEC Tournament championship and their 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament invitation.

    The West Liberty University men’s basketball program has averaged 30 wins a season over the past decade, producing at least one NCAA D2 All-American in 10 consecutive seasons. Earlier this month, Bolon extended WLU’s current streak of seasons with an NCAA D2 Academic All-American to eight straight years.

    A two-time NCAA Division II Academic All-American who was named to the National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) All-America Team earlier this week, Bolon was the Atlantic Region and Mountain East Conference Player of the Year and a repeat All-MEC, All-Region and NABC All-District selection. He has also advanced to the Top 25 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award, which honors the top small-college player in the nation.

    Bolon was a key figure in the Hilltoppers’ late-season surge that saw them reel off 21 wins in their last 22 games. He finished the season averaging 18.5 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds a game and ranked among the national leaders with 12 double-doubles. He was West Liberty’s leading rebounder in 22 of 31 games and led the team in scoring on 11 occasions. Bolon also contributed a team-high 84 3-point field goals and was the leading foul shooter in the MEC (101-116, .871).

    An honors graduate in Biology now working toward his master’s degree at WLU, Bolon has started every game over the past three seasons and led the Hilltoppers to an 81-13 (.862) record. He has already moved up to No. 13 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,757 points and ranks fourth on West Liberty’s 3-point charts with 282 career 3FGs.

    The Hilltopper standout was the lone Atlantic Region player selected on the D2CCA All-America Team. Senior guard Jordan Floyd of King (Tenn.) was chosen as the Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2019-20 D2CCA Division II

All-America Team

First Team

Name                                             School                                              Pos.         Ht.           Cl.               Hometown

Jordan Floyd*                             King (Tenn.)                                   G              6-2           Sr.               Stone Mountain, Ga.

Trevor Hudgins                           NW Missouri State                      G              6-0           So.              Manhattan, Kan.

Andrew Sischo                            Daemen (N.Y.)                              C               6-9           Jr.               Guilderland, N.Y.

Qua Grant                                    West Texas A&M                         G              6-1           So.              Waxahachie, Texas

Brett Hanson                               Florida Southern                          G              6-2           Sr.               Manchester, N.H.

        *-Ron Lenz National Player of the Year

Second Team

Name                                             School                                              Pos.         Ht.           Cl.               Hometown

Kyle Monroe                               Michigan Tech                              F               6-5           Sr.               Green Bay, Wis.

Tyrell Roberts                             UC-San Diego                                G              5-11         So.              Sacramento, Calif.

Jhonathan Dunn                        Southern Nazarene (Okla.)      G              6-4           Sr.               San Antonio, Calif.

DALTON BOLTON                      WEST LIBERTY                               G              6-4           JR.              GNADENHUTTEN, OHIO

Cam Martin                                  Missouri Southern                      F               6-9           Jr.               Yukon, Okla.

Third Team

Name                                             School                                              Pos.         Ht.           Cl.               Hometown

Brian Halums                               Ark.-Fort Smith                             G              6-5           Sr.               Hollandale, Miss.

Harrison Cleary                          Minn.-Crookston                         G              6-1           Sr.               Oak Creek, Wis.

Shadeed Shabazz                       Alaska                                               G              6-1           Jr.               Seattle, Wash.

Brandon Myer                            Minn.-Duluth                                 F               6-8           Sr.               Superior, Wis.

Selom Mawugbe                       Azusa Pacific (Calif.)                    C               6-10         Sr.               Canyon Country, Calif.

