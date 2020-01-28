Another MEC Player of the Week Honor for Bolon

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University junior guard Dalton Bolon has been honored as the Mountain East Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season.

    A returning NCAA Division II All-American and Academic All-American from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, the 6-4 Bolon scored his 1,500th career point on Sunday while helping lead the surging Hilltoppers back to the top of the MEC standings.

    Bolon tossed in 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds – both game-highs – in Sunday’s 98-86 road win at Ohio County rival Wheeling University. It was the ninth straight win for West Liberty (14-3), which took over sole possession of first place in the MEC with the victory.

    It was also the third consecutive double-double for Bolon, who averaged 22 points and 14 rebounds in both West Liberty wins last week. The Hilltopper veteran leads the MEC in Free Throw Percentage (62-72, .861) and is the only player in the Top 5 for Free Throw Percentage, Scoring (18.3 ppg.), Rebounding (8.4 rpg.), 3-Point Field Goals/Game (2.50), 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (45-108, .417) and Total 3-Point Field Goals (45).

    This is Bolon’s second MEC Player of the Week Award of the season and the third for the WLU men’s program. Sophomore guard Will Yoakum was honored earlier this month.

    The Hilltoppers return home on Wednesday to host Davis & Elkins. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the ASRC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter