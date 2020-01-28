Another MEC Player of the Week Honor for Bolon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University junior guard Dalton Bolon has been honored as the Mountain East Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season.

A returning NCAA Division II All-American and Academic All-American from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, the 6-4 Bolon scored his 1,500th career point on Sunday while helping lead the surging Hilltoppers back to the top of the MEC standings.

Bolon tossed in 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds – both game-highs – in Sunday’s 98-86 road win at Ohio County rival Wheeling University. It was the ninth straight win for West Liberty (14-3), which took over sole possession of first place in the MEC with the victory.

It was also the third consecutive double-double for Bolon, who averaged 22 points and 14 rebounds in both West Liberty wins last week. The Hilltopper veteran leads the MEC in Free Throw Percentage (62-72, .861) and is the only player in the Top 5 for Free Throw Percentage, Scoring (18.3 ppg.), Rebounding (8.4 rpg.), 3-Point Field Goals/Game (2.50), 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (45-108, .417) and Total 3-Point Field Goals (45).

This is Bolon’s second MEC Player of the Week Award of the season and the third for the WLU men’s program. Sophomore guard Will Yoakum was honored earlier this month.

The Hilltoppers return home on Wednesday to host Davis & Elkins. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the ASRC.