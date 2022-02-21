BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University’s Bryce Butler has been honored as the Mountain East Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks.

The 6-5 sophomore guard from Latrobe, Pa. came up big for the Black and Gold last week as Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers clinched at least a share of their fifth consecutive Mountain East Conference title with two big wins.

Butler got his week off to a flying start on Wednesday as he popped in 17 points and grabbed a game-high 7 rebounds in a 114-76 blowout of Frostburg State but there was plenty more where that came from for the fast-rising sophomore and his Black and Gold teammates.

The No. 2-ranked Hilltoppers locked horns with No. 16 Fairmont State on Saturday in a jam-packed Joe Retton Arena and avenged their only loss since before Thanksgiving with a thrilling 110-107 overtime decision. Butler played a major role in that title-clinching victory, pouring in a career-high 30 points and scoring on three straight overtime possessions down the stretch as WLU picked up its 10th straight win and 20th in the last 21 games.

The Hilltopper jumping jack went 14-of-19 from the floor against the Falcons to wind up shooting nearly 72 percent (20-of-28) for the week. He ranks among the Top 20 nationally in field goals made (198) and field goal percentage (198-318, .623).

Up next for Butler and the Hilltoppers is a Wednesday night game against Notre Dame (Ohio) – the only other squad with a win over WLU this season. West Liberty’s quest for another revenge victory is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff inside the ASRC.