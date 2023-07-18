WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The anticipation is building over a new football team playing in one of Wheeling’s biggest attractions.

The West Virginia Miners are a brand-new indoor football team that will be playing their home games at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.

The announcement has been surrounded by a lot of excitement throughout the community and the staff at the arena.

The Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority is looking forward to providing a new form of entertainment for those in the Ohio Valley and visitors.

The executive director of the authority says events like this is what they are trying to bring to the community.

“We’re trying just to have events that the community can get involved with. But the hype around indoor football is is significant and people are really, really excited to be a part of it. And we’re thrilled to be the home to the new team. I think it’s important that this is a great time to be a part of Wheeling and all of the development that’s happening in downtown Wheeling.” Kelly Tucker – Executive Director for Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

The schedule for the season has not been released yet but the football fans in the Ohio Valley are already gearing up for what should be a fun team to watch.