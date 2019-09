New England Patriots WR and former Oakland Raider and Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown was released according to his Twitter account.

The release comes after Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.