FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver has asked the […]

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – And the Antonio Brown saga continues…

The former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver announced Sunday morning via Twitter that he is done playing in the NFL.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown was recently cut by the New England Patriots after one game amid sexual conduct claims.

Prior to his one-game pit stop in New England, Brown played nine years in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders released Brown before he suited up for one game.