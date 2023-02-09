BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.

The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details.

Brown left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown appeared to take Tatum’s elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and cheek.

After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but guard Malcolm Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

