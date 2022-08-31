LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is “ashamed” about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.

Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” he said. “It’s shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes. But I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”

Gruden resigned as Raiders coach with more than six years remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract. Raiders owner Mark Davis said last year that the team reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used by the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking the old emails.

The league has denied leaking the emails.

A Nevada judge ruled in favor of Gruden in May, denying the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration in the case. The NFL is appearing that ruling.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL