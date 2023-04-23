BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez has a perfect game through six innings of Sunday’s matchup at Baltimore.

The left-hander retired the first 18 Orioles he faced, although the Tigers have been held scoreless as well. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a diving stop to his right on Gunnar Henderson’s grounder in the sixth to keep the bid going.

Rodriguez went to a full count on Cedric Mullins that same inning but retired him on a broken-bat grounder for the third out.

Rodriguez has struck out four and thrown 71 pitches. He helped himself by fielding a tricky grounder up the middle by Ramón Urías in the fifth.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports