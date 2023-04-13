CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.

The impact knocked Vanover to the ground and the frightening moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd.

Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues. He was kept in the hospital overnight for observation, and there was no immediate word on when he’ll be released.

“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, who worked the rest of the game with a three-man crew. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”

Vanover will need to be cleared by MLB doctors before he can return to the field. He had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Following the game, managers Aaron Boone and Terry Francona as well as players on both teams expressed their concern for Vanover, who has been umpiring in the majors for 29 years.

Vanover ejected Boone in the first inning of Wednesday’s game following a confusing play that led to a replay challenge and long delay.

“That looked pretty scary,” Boone said. “He got smoked pretty well. … I hope he’s well.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports