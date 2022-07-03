WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

Jule Niemeier is into the quarterfinals in her first Wimbledon appearance after denying British veteran Heather Watson a spot in the last eight.

The 22-year-old Niemeier, who is playing just her second Grand Slam tournament after losing in the first round of the French Open in May, beat Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. The German converted her third match point when Watson netted a backhand.

The 30-year-old Watson was playing in her 43rd major tournament and had reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Niemeier will next face countrywoman Tatjana Maria, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34.

___

3:20 p.m.

Tatjana Maria saved two match points in the second set before beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34.

The 103rd-ranked Maria won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The German is the oldest woman left in the singles draw and had only been past the second round once in 34 previous Grand Slam appearances.

She saved two match points at 5-4 in the second set, then had a chance to serve out the match at the same score in the third but was broken. But she broke Ostapenko again and then converted her second match point when the Latvian sent a service return wide.

Maria’s previous best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 2015. She lost in the first round in her last eight major appearances. Ostapenko reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

___

2:20 p.m.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer hasn’t given up hope of playing again at the All England Club.

Federer received a standing ovation at a celebration of the centenary of Centre Court.

“I hope I can come back … one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions.

Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles is a men’s singles record but he is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament.

He said he didn’t think it would take this long to come back from knee surgery last year. He said: “The knee has been rough on me.”

___

12:55 p.m.

Wimbledon has its first quarterfinalist in women’s singles: Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-5, 6-2 in a fourth-round match on No. 2 Court to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 23-year-old Bouzkova will next face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or Elise Mertens for a place in the semifinals.

Bouzkova upset seventh-seeded Danielle Collins in the first round.

___

12:30 p.m.

Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon as the All England Club prepared to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court.

Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles — a men’s singles record — but is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers as he walked the grounds toward Centre Court.

Federer said earlier this year that any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer.

The 40-year-old Swiss hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament.

___

11:15 a.m.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 7 at Wimbledon as fourth-round play gets started.

The traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday at the All England Club is no more. A British player, Heather Watson, will be first on Centre Court to mark the occasion. She will face Jule Niemeier.

Fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz then plays Jannik Sinner, before the top-seeded Djokovic is last in the main stadium against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Ons Jabeur will play Elise Mertens.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports