Area Athletes Sign NLI

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Area athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.

In Shadyside, Bryce Amos signed with Tulane University to continue his baseball career. Oak Glen’s Maddie McKay signed with Toledo to continue her softball career.

Indian Creek had three athletes sign, Carley Penner is headed to Kent State to play softball. Austin Starr signed with Ohio University for wrestling and Jordan Hiles will continue her volleyball career at Ashland.