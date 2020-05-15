Area Legion Teams Still Hoping To Play

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this week the American Legion announced the 2020 baseball season was officially canceled, several states including Ohio had already canceled their seasons.

West Virginia teams however were still waiting and in fact they have a meeting scheduled this weekend to readdress the situation. They had hoped to start the season in July and play for five weeks.

Wheeling Post 1 coach Jon-Michael Brunner tells me that’s still the goal. He says the schedule could include local teams from Ohio like St.Clairsville and Steubenville, which is perfect for Post 1.

” Those are the games you want to be in, Brunner said. You know we always say when we play Steubenville and St.Clairsville those are the games you want to be in guys. You know they’re tough games one-two run games situational games that that you have to prepare and execute so that’s exactly what we want. So were going to do our best once we get the ok we’ve got everything kind of put together with how we think it’s going to roll we’ll just start blasting out our schedule everywhere.”

Of course now they wait on the state to see when they will be allowed back on the field.