Arica Kress joins Esports Engine

WHEELING, W.VA.- Arica Kress is no stranger to the sporting world, having grown up as an athlete her entire life in the Ohio Valley. Which is why she’s thrilled to serve on a team with fellow Ohio Valley natives as the new head of strategic partnerships for Esports Engine.

“The CEO and founder is a Shadyside native.. And our director of product is also from Shadyside. So it’s really great to be a part of a great team and it all started in the Ohio Valley so it’s really exciting,” said Kress, the new Head of Strategic Partnerships at Esports Engine.

Traditional sports may be on hold but Esports are thriving during this pandemic.

“Where it is now is just exploding because of the current situation and pandemic so it’s been hard for a lot of sports but there’s been a lot of transition and some traditional sports have transitioned over to focus on esports and the esports industry has just seen a lot of growth and viewership and engagement,” said Kress.

Competition is really what drives the fan experience in sports and Esports are no different. And just like traditional sports, esports can certainly be entertaining.

“Although sometimes you might not see as many females in various roles or leadership positions such as coaching or on the front office side, I would say don’t give up on anything and we need to be involved just as much,” said Kress.

Kress has made a career in sports, before her job with Esports Engine she served 14 years with the Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew. And she has advice for women who want to pursue careers in sports.

“People love watching any athlete at the highest level and if its Call of Duty or Overwatch League or Fifa whatever you do its great to be able to watch everyone at the highest level so for a lot of gamers out there it’s great to be able to relate to so this is very similar to a traditional sport,” said Kress.