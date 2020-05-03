Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Arica Kress joins Esports Engine

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA.- Arica Kress is no stranger to the sporting world, having grown up as an athlete her entire life in the Ohio Valley. Which is why she’s thrilled to serve on a team with fellow Ohio Valley natives as the new head of strategic partnerships for Esports Engine.  

“The CEO and founder is a Shadyside native.. And our director of product is also from Shadyside. So it’s really great to be a part of a great team and it all started in the Ohio Valley so it’s really exciting,” said Kress, the new Head of Strategic Partnerships at Esports Engine. 

Traditional sports may be on hold but Esports are thriving during this pandemic.  

“Where it is now is just exploding because of the current situation and pandemic so it’s been hard for a lot of sports but there’s been a lot of transition and some traditional sports have transitioned over to focus on esports and the esports industry has just seen a lot of growth and viewership and engagement,” said Kress. 

Competition is really what drives the fan experience in sports and Esports are no different. And just like traditional sports, esports can certainly be entertaining.  

“Although sometimes you might not see as many females in various roles or leadership positions such as coaching or on the front office side, I would say don’t give up on anything and we need to be involved just as much,” said Kress. 

Kress has made a career in sports, before her job with Esports Engine she served 14 years with the Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.  And she has advice for women who want to pursue careers in sports.  

“People love watching any athlete at the highest level and if its Call of Duty or Overwatch League or Fifa whatever you do its great to be able to watch everyone at the highest level so for a lot of gamers out there it’s great to be able to relate to so this is very similar to a traditional sport,” said Kress. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter