Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers will have to regroup if it wants to advance in the Kelly Cup playoffs. It dropped its last game 5-2 against the Toledo Walleye. That came despite 25 saves on 29 shots by L.P. Guindon.

“It comes down to specialty teams and they were 2 for 3 on the power play and we were 0 for 3 on the power play and it was a 2 goal lead. The game was separated by 2 goals. So, typically, when you win those areas you’re going to win the game and, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for us,” Army said.

Wheeling will be back in action Tuesday for Game 3 at WesBanco.