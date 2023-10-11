WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Entering his fourth season with the Nailers Derek Army is excited for a number of reasons to start the season. One of those has to do with a change in the Penguins front office.

In June, Kyle Dubas took over as the Penguins new President and then in August he added the role of General Manager. Army thinks those changes can only benefit the Nailers.

“There should be even more players coming our way”,said Army. “Which is chance for our staff to help guys be a Penguin. It’s incredible that he values the ECHL as a double-A hockey league. He believes in how we can get guys to the next level. “

Army knows climbing the ladder in the Penguins organization is possible, he witnessed it first hand. “I was lucky enough to experience it as a player and to play with seven guys who later played in the NHL that started in Wheeling. So I believe in it and it’s really special to have someone who believes in it.”

The Nailers will have an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday at 7:10 p.m., followed by a preseason game against Cincinnati on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Both are at WesBanco Arena and are free to attend with open seating.