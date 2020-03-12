Closings and Delays
Atlantic Regional At West Liberty Canceled

by: West Liberty Sports Information

    WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The NCAA officially canceled all of its winter and spring sports championship events late Thursday afternoon. The decision was made as part of the NCAA’s ongoing response to the growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

     Events canceled included the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Regional Tournament, set to be hosted by West Liberty University on Friday and Saturday, along with this weekend’s NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships at Sioux Falls, S.D., which also featured multiple WLU participants.

     Here is the text of the statement issued late Thursday afternoon by the NCAA’s Board of Governors:

     “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

     All tickets purchased in advance will be refunded in full at the WLU Athletic Department next week, beginning Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals must present their tickets to receive their refund. Contact WLU Athletic Secretary Robin Brunner (304.336.8046) for information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

