WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Ashlynn Van Tassel scored 33 points Wednesday night as Cameron defeated Linsly 66-45 at Stifel Field House.
Macy Neely added 12 for the Lady Dragons.
Haylen Cook led the Cadets with 24 points.
by: Scott Nolte
