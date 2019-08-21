Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Baker Mayfield is retracting a public apology he made back in 2017 for what many considered to be a display of poor sportsmanship after leading his college team to victory over Ohio State.

In a GQ article published Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback told the magazine he meant “zero” of what he said in 2017 and was forced to make the apology by Oklahoma University “higher-ups.” He told GQ writer Clay Skipper he was “almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize.”

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

I begin to ask him how heartfelt that apology actually was, on a scale of 1 to 10, but I can barely get the question out before he answers. “Zero,” he says. He repeats himself forcefully, looking me right in the eye so that I don’t miss the point. “Zero. Absolutely not.” Clay Skipper for GQ

The Monday after the game where the Sooners beat the Buckeyes on their home turf, Baker told reporters, “It was an emotional game, and so after the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players.”

Northeast Ohio is now home to Mayfield after being drafted No. 1 by the Browns in the 2018 draft.

Last season he led the Browns to a 7-8-1 record and tells GQ about the people of Ohio, “I think we’re all good now.”