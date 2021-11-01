Baltimore Ravens player shot in Ohio Sunday night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Malik Harrison #40 of the Baltimore Ravens chases down a rusher during the third quarter in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement after one of their players was shot on Sunday night.

‘On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf. Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today.’

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

The Ravens say the injury is non-life-threatening.

FOX 8 crews were at the scene at E. 12th and Rockwell Ave. on Sunday around 9 p.m.

According to a police report, officers heard more than a dozen shots as they arrived on the scene.

An off-duty officer alerted officers on the scene to the suspects’ vehicle description.

Officers pursued the vehicle and the driver eventually stopped.

Four men in the car are facing charges.

Three were taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Another suspect was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Police arrested the suspects on charges of inducing panic, vandalism, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Officers found multiple loaded firearms with chambered rounds in the vehicle, according to a police report.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Donnell Coulter Jr. of Zanesville, 30, Darius McDonald of Blacklick, 26, Donnelle Deangelo Dearmond of Columbus, 26, and Lance S. Brown II of Columbus, 28.