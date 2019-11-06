Band of the Week: John Marshall Orchestra

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

There are 83 members in the orchestra, most of which are made up of Freshmen and Sophomores.

They are a young group but are their director says they are wise beyond their years and have many older students to look up too.

You name it, they can play it.

The Orchestra does a variety of songs!

“Some classical pieces as well as some special educational pieces that composers write for students and then throughout the year we also do theme concerts.” Justin Jones – Strings Teacher

Students say being a part of Strings has really changed their life — all for the better.

“I wouldn’t have had the chances to meet them. So I get to meet these people and be really good friends with them and then with Mr. Jones is such like a I don’t want to say father figure but he is! You know he cares for all of us and it’s nice to have somebody that cares.” Logan Montz – Senior

Many students say the opportunity to play their instruments has lead them to learn many things about themselves they might not have seen if it wasn’t for being a part of this group.

“It’s really taken me to like a lot of places that I didn’t think I had to potential to go to. It’s been awesome!” Mckenna Gump – Senior

Congratulations to The John Marshall Orchestra this weeks CA House Band of the Week!