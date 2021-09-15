Band of the Week: Paden City Wildcats: Saddle up folks!

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s that time again, where we here at 7NEWS shine the spotlight on some of the area’s top marching bands.



This week we made the trip to visit the Paden City Wildcats.

They are a relatively young band, who put on a great show each and every week.



Saddle up folks ..

Each and every week, the Paden City Marching Band pulls out all of the stops to put on a dynamic performance for their fans.



They have 31 members. That includes students in grades 7 through 12.



There are lots of young faces in this year’s group. In fact, as many as 12 students marched for the first time just this year. But the young kids can count on plenty of leadership from a talented and dedicated group of veteran band members.



Deborah Price is in her second go around as band as band director.



She says this year’s group has gelled quickly despite some difficult circumstances.

I love that they are resilient. Yes, we have had to do somethings that are not always normal but they have persevered and they have worked hard and we finally got to have band camp and so we were very thankful for that. Deborah Price, Band Director, Paden City High School

Band camp is where the hard work begins. That’s where they start perfecting their routine. Working out the details of marching and playing that in the end results in an award winning performance.

During band camp, it’s like the hardest week of my life. It’s a lot of sweat and aggravation but it’s really really worth it because in the end we usually end up grand champions. Breighstill Wagner, Field Commander, Paden City Marching Band

Several students say it a love of music that motivates them.

I’ve always had a strong passion for music, and I always started playing instruments really young. So you had a trumpet laying around there was no question about joining band. Serenity Strother, Senior Band Member Paden City Marching Band

Their half-time show is a high energy production, and the theme is ” Saddle Up.”



It has a country theme with songs like “Desperado” and ” Cheyenne.” There is also a hint of jazz with songs like ” Hit the Road.”



It combines great music, a color guard and some talented soloist.



Band members say there is nothing like the feeling of seeing the crowd on their feet following a great performance. All in all they say being in the ben is an experience they will never forget.

It’s a really really great experience. You make so make friends and you have so many new experiences and you get to go places and you get to play music and march and just have the time of your life” Breighstill Wagner, Field Commander, Paden City Marching Band

Congratulations to the Paden City Wildcats Marching Band. This week’s Band of the Week .