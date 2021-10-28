Band of the Week: St. Clairsville Red Devils

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – They’re the pride of St. Clairsville, and they’re ready to take the show on the road, quite literally.

The Red Devil Band is practicing hard for some big competitions to end their marching season, but first, they’re ready to hit the field on Friday at halftime.

When the Red Devil Band comes marching onto the field, you’ll know it because they’re bringing the Big Easy to the Buckeye State with a New Orleans based show.

We kind of start with kind of the Mardi Gras feel and then kinda the mystique and mystery of New Orleans. Then the redemptive value at the end. We finish with a rendition of Amazing Grace to close out the show. Justin Schwertfeger, Director of Bands

68 members strong, the band and color guard start practicing early for every season. That work continues every day after class.

Band members told 7News many of them grew up in music together, which made them very close.

Now it’s just like one big family. We really just developed together. The love for each other is just so immense and so great, but honestly I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. Ryleigh Conaway, St. Clairsville Band

At halftime isn’t the only place you’ll see the St. Clairsville Band. This group is headed to the state competition very soon, and then to the Bands of America Grand Nationals.

Plus, a few members will be representing their school in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band after going through an extensive application process.

I was really exited when I got the acceptance e-mail. I had worked really hard on the audition and it took me a lot of time. I actually prepared the audition on the wrong instrument, so I had to like redo it over again. Caleb McKeegan, Selected to Macy’s Great American Marching Band

St. Clairsville, as far as music is concerned, we’re really putting ourselves on the map now both with instrumental music and with choral music. So, to represent this great school and this great band program on a national stage and such a great one as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to be a fantastic honor. Badyn Woodford, Selected to Macy’s Great American Marching Band

With musicians and color guard in grades eight through 12, the talent keeps coming as the band grows.

Even though we’re going to have a bunch of people graduating, a bunch of powerful players, I think a lot of the kids right now are going to be able to have good influence and be good players and marchers for years to come. Damien Cameron, St. Clairsville Band

No matter where they perform, just know the pride of St. Clairsville is giving it their all.

It’s a lot of hard work, but the end result is awesome to see and it’s just a great feeling to know that you left it all on the field at the end. Casey Kadylak, St. Clairsville Band

The St. Clairsville Band is getting used to playing in larger stadiums. To get ready for state and nationals in November, the group also recently qualified for and played at the Buckeye Invitational at Ohio State.