CA House Band of the Week: Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News continues to shine the spotlight on great high school marching bands across the Ohio Valley.

It’s time to take a closer look at another one of our area’s top high school bands.

Royalettes Co-Captain, Bailie Murphy said, “It’s nice to have a little family.”

And that is exactly what they are! It’s all about hard work and dedication is what the Crusader Marching Band strives for.

48 members from 8th grade to seniors make up the band. The Royalettes and Color guard bring the Band’s music to life and gives the whole show some color.

Royalettes Captain, Mia Neary said, “So we are a dancing team. Like we do kick lines and dances and stuff with the band.”

Color Guard Captain & VP, Hannah Olszewski said, “We do flag, ribbons, and hoop routines and we perform to the songs the band plays at all their events.”

There are Flutes, saxophones, trumpets, and drums — to name a few.

Each instrument section adds its own little flare to the sound.

Students say they truly rely on their bandmates for everything!

Band President, Fran Boni said, “You always have someone to rely on. So we are all like a big family. So it’s really nice to have friends that you know will be there for you.”

Their music set consists of a mix of classical pieces that get the crowd on their feet!

Drum Major, Haley Dibenedetto said, “We do a lot of like classics, like Living on a Prayer everybody knows that piece it’s classic everybody listens to it. We play YMCA, that’s something everybody knows. We play a lot of music that is very touching to our older crowd.”



Band Director Sam Johnston says he really has a great group of kids

Band Director, Sam Johnston said, “It’s a well-balanced group. This year’s group is an excellent sounding group. We have a lot of great low brass, some really capable woodwinds, dynamite player, great tuba player, and our percussion section kicks some serious butt. So they are good kids.”

Congratulations to the Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders, this week’s CA House Band of the Week.

You can check out this enthusiastic Crusader Marching Band this Saturday as they host the Harrison Central Huskies.