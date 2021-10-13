Band of the Week: The Wheeling Park Patriots

It’s a big comeback season for marching bands across the board: a time that the Wheeling Park Patriots especially have waited for. That energy and spirit they bring on the field can even be felt from the stands.

The Wheeling Park Patriots are about to fire the crowd up: a moment many band members live for.

{Chase Burdick, band member}

“It means the world that they love us out there. It means the absolute world.”

{Kaela Lawson, band member}

“It never goes away. The euphoria of like the audience loves us because we are the pride of Ohio County”

All 75 Patriots are back on their stomping grounds, going all out after a year off from marching.

{Christie Greenwood, assistant band director}

“It’s about bringing back the pep after not being able to perform for a couple years. When things were taken away from them that never stopped them. They are always ready to go.”

And by the sounds of it, they’re bringing back the energy for this season’s half-time show. They’re calling it “Alive and Amplified” with a full song line-up of “Scream”, “Takin’ It to the Streets” by The Doobie Brothers, and, of course, “Alive and Amplified”: a favorite to Kaela Lawson.

{Kaela Lawson, band member}

“Alive and amplified. It’s a very fun, very rambunctious song. It really gets audience going.”

And to Jillian Griffin and Chase Burdick, other parts of the show stand out.

{Jillian Griffin, band member}

“My favorite part is the choreography. It’s a lot of fun, and has a lot of dancing elements to it.”

{Chase Burdick, band member}

“Favorite part of the halftime show is… normally everybody would say the music. I can’t say the music. I have to say the individuality of this whole band. Everybody has their own experiences and adds their own thing to music.”

And after months and months of hard work and a whole year of waiting, they pull it all off.

{Christie Greenwood, assistant band director}

“They are so resilient. They’ve had games taken away from them because of COVID outbreaks, but they still show up, and they’re still motivated, And I’m just unbelievably proud of them.”

You can cheer on the Patriots and see the band pull off another big performance at their next home game next Friday.