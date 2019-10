Its Wednesday which means it’s time for this week’s CA House Band of the Week! 7News traveled to Jefferson County to catch the Toronto Red Knights in action as they prepare for their biggest performance of the year.

Well, the votes are in –the Ohio Valley is a sucker for the Toronto Red Nights marching band. This year the red knights are working on chart-topper songs like Africa, Shallow, and of course Sucker. With 42 members in their Marching Band, the Toronto red nights are promised to bring a showstopping performance.