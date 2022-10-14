BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs Marching Band is an up and coming group that will be turning some heads over the next few years.

They are this week’s C.A. House Band of the Week.

Losing 10 seniors would be a big blow to any marching band, especially for a smaller school like Bridgeport.

But the Bulldog Marching Band has taken it all in stride. There are thirty kids in this year’s band and they are very young, with as many as 10 middle school members.

But second year band director Abigail Hart says it’s an enthusiastic bunch that has come a long way in a short amount of time.

This year’s group is just excited to do anything they are asked. They have done everything I have asked of them. They are so enthusiastic about band and creating that family that band should be here at Bridgeport. Abigail Hart, Bridgeport Band Director

Hart says things are definitely looking up for the Bridgeport band. She expects the numbers to increase over the next few years and they will have new uniforms as soon as next year.

Meanwhile, the more experienced band members are serving as great role models and mentors for the the younger kids.

When I heard we were having 7th graders join us, I was a little nervous ’cause I know a lot of middle schoolers are rowdy. But they are really maturing and doing a great job by themselves. Jasmine Gonzlez, Bridgeport Marching Band

Their halftime show is a tribute to the place where generations of kids have entertained crowds for a century. It honors the 100-year anniversary of Perkins Field.

It includes songs like “Century ” by Fall Out Boy and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John, which pays tribute to the the return to Perkins Field last year.

It’s a high-energy show that took long hours to perfect.

The kids put in long hours of work but they say they love every minute of it.

The Bulldog band will perform at home this evening when they take on Shadyside,

Congratulations to the Bridgeport Bulldog Marching Band. This week’s CA House Band of the Week.