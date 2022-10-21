BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – About half the members of the Brooke High Marching Band are new this year, but you’d never know it.

This talented group has been putting in the hours to bring the best renditions of some popular songs to the field this year.

If you’re a Disney lover, you’ll probably recognize the tunes. Some songs from more recent hit movies were the pick for this year’s Brooke High Marching Band show.



It may be a small group, but the 41 members are mighty.

Everybody’s attitudes have just been absolutely incredible this year. So, they’ve been a lot of fun to work with and they’ve gotten a lot of great work done because of their attitudes, and I couldn’t be more proud. Johnny Leonard, Director of Bands, Brooke High School

They’re also passionate about music, the performance, and the role each member plays in the band.

You get to bring so much color to a show and you bring the life to it. You just get to entertain people and it makes me so happy. Kirsten Snatchko, Junior, Color Guard

I find brass instruments more unique and it’s definitely opened up the world of music to me more and it’s improved me as a player. Joshua Stuckey, Senior, Baritone

It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in band. I’ve been looking forward to this position specifically ever since my freshman year. I was like ‘I want to do that’ and now that I’m here, it’s just the most amazing thing ever. Aaron Brown, Senior, Field Commander

Director of Bands Johnny Leonard said he’s so impressed by this group and loves teaching them.

The band also has the same admiration for their teacher.

Mr. Leonard is a very good instructor. We have a student teacher named Mr. Torres and he is very good. We like him a lot. Abby Lawrence, Junior, Piccolo

He makes band fun, but he also makes band good. He cares a lot about each student and their musicianship as well as their physical skills in marching. Abigail Kerns, Senior, Trumpet

Bringing the upbeat songs to life takes hours of work, which the Brooke High Marching Band says is easier to do with friends.

I like how we all have a connection. I get to see the people that I really like and enjoy every day after school and I get to hang out with them and spend time with them. Emma Fabian, Senior, Feature Twirler

We’re excited for these opportunities to get out and perform for the community. Johnny Leonard, Director of Bands, Brooke High School

In addition to seeing them at football games, the Brooke High Marching Band is performing as part of the OVAC showcase of Bands on Saturday, October 22 in Martins Ferry.