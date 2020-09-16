C.A. House Music Band of the Week: Shadyside Tigers

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a long standing tradition in one Belmont County town.

The Pride of Tiger-town, The Shadyside Marching Band, has entertained crowds with spectacular half-time shows for decades.

This year, a surprising number of younger students have joined the band, and the future looks bright.

First-year band director Michael Murphy was expecting to begin the marching season with only 12 members, but those numbers more than doubled when an unexpected group of new students joined the band.

They now have twenty-members overall, including an impressive number of younger students in seventh and eighth grades.

It’s a very young group. They sound very young, but it’s also very exciting because they are going to be here for four or five years. So, that’s a long time to build and develop that relationship within the group. Michael Murphy, Shadyside Band Director

Social distancing requirements due to COVID-19 have created some additional challenges for the band, but Murphy said they have been up to the task.

At the beginning of the summer when you could only have 10 people at a time we had to rehearse in very small groups. So, it’s been challenging, but they have come through it just fine. Michael Murphy, Shadyside Band Director

This year’s band includes four majorettes as part of a halftime show featuring several popular tunes.

Murphy feels the kids have worked hard and have come a long way in a short amount of time.

They go out of their way to do extra work. They know they are a young group. The high schoolers that are in the group have been super helpful with our youngest marchers, and the youngest marchers have worked hard. They have put in a lot of extra time. Michael Murphy, Shadyside Band Director

The older band members are thrilled to have the younger, new members involved

I think it’s pretty cool because we were supposed to be really small this year then all these kids from junior high joined. I think that’s really spectacular because we are going to grow over the years and that is really important to all of us. Hannah Mahaffee, Shadyside Drum Line

Our band was going to be really small and we were thinking that we might not even have a band program, so it’s really exciting to see our band grow. Kayla Kryah, Shadyside Majorette

Congratulations to the Shadyside Tigers. this weeks C.A. House Band of the Week.