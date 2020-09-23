C.A. House Music Band of the Week: Union Local Jets

MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) – Another great week of high school football is just around the corner.

To get you ready for this weeks action, we are going to introduce you to one of the area’s top marching bands.

This week we travel to Morristown in Belmont County to meet the Union Local Jets.

This group is very energetic. They like to keep things fresh and fun and fun. We are having a lot of fun. April Linard, Band Director

Spend some time with the Union Local Marching Band and you can tell right away that the are a group of kids that love what they do.

April Linard is in her 15th year as band director. She said it’s the groups enthusiasm that sets them apart.

This year’s halftime performance is a high energy show that features songs like ” Crazy Train” and Wipeout”

They also perform the Elton John classic “Benny and the Jets”, which is actually a tribute of sorts.

‘Benny and the Jets’ is a song for out Superintendent Ben Porter. Just to say thank you for the leadership and support he has given to or school and our band. Heidi Hall, Assistant Field Commander

Despite some early setbacks like a shortened band camp and COVID-19 restrictions, the band was also able to put together an amazing pre-game show.

Our new pre-game show this year includes a script jet, which the students have learned to go through the whole pattern of script jet. So, it’s similar to the whole script Ohio, similar to Ohio State and I think it’s gone over well with our community and our crowd. April Linard, Band Director

Union Local has great tradition in band competitions.

They qualified for the State Finals of the Ohio Music Education Competition for the past three years.

With competitions cancelled for the year, they are now focusing on performing at events like soccer and JV football games.

With everything going on, they did cancel our competition shows this year, so that’s something I kind of miss. Heidi Hall, Assistant Field Commander

There have been some stressful times here and there, but we are a family so we go through it together. Nathan Grob, Band Member

It’s really enjoyable to see everyone smiling and clapping. Hannah Ellis, Band Member

The Jets’ next performance will be at a home soccer game on October 8.