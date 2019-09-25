CA House Band of The Week: Edison Wildcats

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) – No flag line. No dance line. Just the band.

And that’s the way Edison High School likes it.

Band Director Marc Sansone says his goal for the 75 member band is all about letting the kids shine and let the music do the talking.

The concept is never for them to be background music. The focus is always on the band, not somebody in a beautiful, sparkly outfit twirling fire. That’s awesome, but we want the focus to be on the band members. Marc Sansone- Band Director

And for good reason.

This season, the Wildcats are playing pop hits from popular artists like The Jonas Brothers and the Backstreet Boys to more classic genres like rock and roll and metal.

And while learning that many songs sound like a lot of work, band members tell me it’s worth it.

It’s all about the band and the music, being positive about music, having high energy and just putting on a show people will enjoy and feel. Melody Clancy- Band Librarian

And with juggling other sports, school work, and jobs, it’s not easy.

But seniors say it makes all the difference.

To me, this is really the only thing that gives me joy from school. It makes me happy. I’ll be upset during the day, I’ll come here and everyone just radiates a good vibe. It just makes me happy Karissa Cusick- Band President

Band members say fans can expect a fun season.

Congratulations to the Edison Wildcats, this week’s CA House Band of the Week.