High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

CA House Band of The Week: Edison Wildcats

Band of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) – No flag line. No dance line. Just the band.

And that’s the way Edison High School likes it.

Band Director Marc Sansone says his goal for the 75 member band is all about letting the kids shine and let the music do the talking.

The concept is never for them to be background music. The focus is always on the band, not somebody in a beautiful, sparkly outfit twirling fire. That’s awesome, but we want the focus to be on the band members.

Marc Sansone- Band Director

And for good reason.

This season, the Wildcats are playing pop hits from popular artists like The Jonas Brothers and the Backstreet Boys to more classic genres like rock and roll and metal.

And while learning that many songs sound like a lot of work, band members tell me it’s worth it.

It’s all about the band and the music, being positive about music, having high energy and just putting on a show people will enjoy and feel.

Melody Clancy- Band Librarian

And with juggling other sports, school work, and jobs, it’s not easy.

But seniors say it makes all the difference.

To me, this is really the only thing that gives me joy from school. It makes me happy. I’ll be upset during the day, I’ll come here and everyone just radiates a good vibe. It just makes me happy

Karissa Cusick- Band President

Band members say fans can expect a fun season.

Congratulations to the Edison Wildcats, this week’s CA House Band of the Week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter