1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Ohio County Magistrate sentenced to prison Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

CA House Band Of The Week: Indian Creek Redskins

Band of the Week

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
14964277_G_1496427771

152 members strong, which means Indian Creek High School’s marching band is loud and proud. 

But the Redskins are also one big family with a love for music, which is why seniors said they’re excited for the season.

“Getting to be with all my friends for this final go around, doing every thing last. You know, last first game, last homecoming, things like that,”  said Natalie Wood, a senior tuba player.

“I’m really excited. We have a lot of good shows planned this year. We get to do senior show and all the shows from my freshman year. So, it’s going to be fun,” added Carly Jo Laughery, a senior clarinet player.

This season, you can hear the Redskins playing some classic hits such as September and Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

But Band Director Donald R. Llewellyn Jr. said it’s not just about the music.

He believes it’s all about inspiring excitement within the students.

“Basically, I want to give them what I got out of music. I want them to have fun. I want them to be excited about band and playing an instrument. Just learning music and marching, that’s what we’re doing this semester,” Llewellyn said.

Llewellyn has spent the past 17 years leading the band: teaching them about responsibility, passion and of course, good music.

Those lessons are something seniors said they’ll take with them to college and they’re hoping to pass on before they leave.

“I think that we’re doing a pretty good job of building up the younger kids, the freshman and the sophomores, of becoming leaders and being able to lead the band,” Laughery said.

Indian Creek’s marching band is also holding an SUV giveaway to help raise money for new uniforms, instruments, and trips. 

The raffle will take place on October 13th during the Redskin’s final home football game.

You can purchase tickets for 10-dollars online or at community venues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter