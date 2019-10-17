CA House Band of The Week: River Pilots

The River Pilots are a special band because it’s their first year back in action after a seven-year hiatus.

When it got cut, I was like Well, we’re probably never going to get it back” at least not when I’m in high school. And then last year, we got it back. And I was like oh yay! I get to do this Kyria- Senior

That’s the feeling the entire band says they had when they found out the band was back in town. And although it’s been a long journey to get to this point, they tell me the work is all worth it.

That we get to feel the crowds bouncing off of us. It’s kind of the way I think cheerleaders have it. We psych them up too. It’s just fun to see something else being represented other than sports. Kyria- Senior

There are currently 35 members of the pilot band, and when you think about it, those numbers are pretty high for a first-year band.

Freshman and senior, there’s not really any distinction. Like, we all work together. We’re trying to all do our best and play our best. Kyria- Senior

This year they are playing traditional songs like their famous fight song, but also incorporating new songs from bands like Pan!c at the Disco! But the members of this band, attribute all of their success to their Band Director Lisa Muth

They are very supportive. They encourage us to work the boundaries, push the limits, and try new things Katie- Junior

A round of applause is long overdue for this hardworking crew.

You can catch the River Pilots in action at all of their home games and even local parades.