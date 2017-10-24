CA House Band of the Week: Steubenville Big Red

If you love 1980’s music, Harding Stadium in Steubenville is the place to be Friday Night. The Big Red Marching Band will take you back in time with an incredible half time show.

You could say that it’s the best of both world for Big Red fans.

Their football team is once again ranked ranked number one in their region, but the excitement doesn’t stop at half time.

This 65 member band puts on an amazing show each and every week. There is something for everyone, and this week it’s a throwback to the 1980’s.

Third year band director Rosalyn Thacker says this years the band has a high energy level and works hard to to put on a top notch performance for the crowd.

Band members say they don’t mind putting in long hours of practice because they love what they do.

“Being in band is just all around fun. Everybody comes from their sports and extra-curricular activities. We all come together to do something we love and that’s make music and have fun with each other,” said Field Director Jade Glatzer.

“Band is a lot of fun, even though the practices are hard. Friday Nights are an amazing time. They are definitely my favorite thing about high school,” said Head Majorette Kyley Rogers.

Senior Clarinet player Elizabeth Anderson says that band is more than just learning to play an instrument.

“When you’re in band, you form a family. You make a lot of friends. You talk to a lot of people that you don’t see throughout the day and it just really adds to your friend group and adds to your social life and you make a lot more friends and have a lot more fun in school,” said Anderson.

Kyley Rogers plans on attending Ohio University, and would like to play in the band. She says putting together a stellar show takes lots time and hard work.

“I want people to actually see how hard we actually work. Because we work as hard as ant sport. It takes a lot more time than a lot of of other sports and I don’t think people understand that we put all of our day into band,” said Rogers.

The band is putting the finishing touches on their annual Varsity Show where they showcase all of the music they have played throughout the season. Later this month they will be attending Band Day at Ohio University. Congratulations to the Big Red Marching Band.