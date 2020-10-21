CA House Band of the Week: The Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – There is a pride and tradition associated with the Buckeye Local Panther Marching band that rivals that of many of the areas sports teams.

For well over a decade they’ve been known for their amazing live performances, that have crowds all over the Ohio Valley wanting more.

For some of the members, just being a part of the band has been a life long dream.

I had a cousin that was in the previous years before me and I would always go watch and it was just the best experience watching it from the the stands and I just knew I wanted to be in it from there on. Annie Takach, Band Member

We are absolutely so proud to be a part of our band and so proud to stand as a face of our school. Jaina DeMeter, Field Commander

This year’s band once again has more than 100 members, including a three-member dance line and three twirlers.

Band Director Bill Stevens said in his 27 years with the Buckeye Band, this year is one he won’t soon forget because his band had to learn new things in a new environment. There was no band camp and and they could only practice with no more than 50 students at one time. Those restrictions have caused the band to cut back on some of their marching routines. However, with hard work and dedication they are still able to put on a high energy half-time show.

I think our group is really strong because we had to work out all of our marches and stuff just here on this field without a camp. I’m really proud of our band members for pulling through and being successful. Jaina DeMeter, Field Commander

Band members said they don’t mind the hard work because it all pays off on game night.

That feeling of having people watching you and they are loving what you do, best feeling in the world. Brock Sempirek, Band Member

Once you start playing and getting into it and you start hearing everything going on it just fills you with joy and excitement. Lindsey Carpino, Band Member

They say being in the band is an experience like no other. For some, it’s a love of music. For others, it’s the thrill of performing in front of a crowd. Still others say it’s the friendships they will never forget.

Everyday you never know what you’re going to get, but it always turns out good no matter what. Alyssa Slie, Band Member

We are so happy that we can march and we are so happy that we can play and entertain people. Mehan McAlavey, Band Member

Congratulations to the Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band, this week’s CA House Band of the Week!