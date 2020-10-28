CA House Band of the Week: The Edison Local Wildcat Marching Band

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) – Pushing the envelope is nothing new for the Edison Local Wildcat Marching Band.

We like to push the envelope and see what we can get away with. Marc Sansone, Edison Local Director of Bands

This band is able to get away with a unique and entertaining halftime show, which includes just about everything.

The performance features a number of marching formations, dancing and some heavy metal music.

Some of the songs include “Brand New Numb” by the band Motionless in White. The band closes the show with a very interesting number from Mongolia.

Our final tune is UAUAU, which is a Mongolian tune. The band that featured in that is The Who, so it’s an interesting blend of American Rock and Roll and Mongolian throat music. I would say it’s a little more challenging because the the material has some unusual rhythms and unusual riffs. Marc Sansone, Edison Local Director of Bands

Sansone is in his 20th year as Director of Bands.

He said this year’s group has shown a relentless work ethic despite some difficult challenges and several last minute adjustments.

This year’s group, we are very resilient. We are able to move past and just work. We are six feet apart and wearing masks. It’s kind of hard to communicate sometimes. Alex Bott, Vice President, Edison Local Marching Band

Band members are happy for the opportunity to preform this year because they said nothing compares to the feeling of accomplishment following a great show.

It’s not really even a feeling that I have even had in my life before, other than band. It’s very similar to being on a sports team that wins, except that every night you get to win and everybody gets to play. Courtney Cooley, Co-Captain and Band President

For the the first time since the early 90’s the Edison Local band has new uniforms. Students and teachers are thankful for the numerous donations and community support that made that possible.

Congratulations to the Edison Local Wildcat Marching Band, this week’s CA House Band of the Week!

