CA House Band Of The Week: The John Marshall Monarchs

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)–

The John Marshall Monarchs marching band certainly speaks a family atmosphere. And due to the pandemic, the band has changed the way they run practices.

However, one thing stays the same, and that’s the good music and comraderie.

This year’s John Marshall marching band has been working hard, despite the obstacles that come along with the pandemic.

It’s been a little rocky, not going to lie but we’re really pulling together and it’s nice to see everybody work together even when it’s so tough. It’s still a family, no matter if we’re apart or together. Leah Reuschel, Percussion

We’re trying our best to preserve some sort of normalcy in a time that is anything but that so right now, I’m only seeing half my band at a time, two days a week. So hopefully if things go right, we’re going to have everybody four days a week, which we’re all really excited about because every time we come to a football game, it’s the first time that we’re playing things together. Tracey Filben, BAND DIRECTOR

Having the ability to put on a halftime show is extra meaningful to John Marshall’s band members.

I love that the most, honestly, I like playing to the people in the stands because I feel like it makes them happy and that makes me happy and I like being able to entertain and I just love that a lot. Lauren Brannan, CLARINET

From the woodwinds and brass players to the percussionists, the Monarchs are offering a nice blend of music for their halftime show.

We are doing Stevie Wonders, Higher Ground, we are also playing Creep, and we close with Umbrella Beach. Tracey Filben, BAND DIRECTOR

Congrats to this week’s C.A. House band of the week, the John Marshall Monarchs.