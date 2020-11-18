CA House Band of the Week: Why music matters more than ever

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – For the past several weeks, the C.A. House Band of the Week segment has featured some of the area’s top marching bands.

With many schools now on remote learning, 7News decided to do something different this week by talking to the crew at C.A. House Music. They say young people need music now more than ever.



Right now, nothing is normal for the kids, for the community, for us. I mean, everybody is trying to adjust to every thing. Melissa Ceo, C.A. House Music Business Development Manager

Staff at C.A. House Music has seen first hand the positive impact music can make on middle and high school students.

Ceo said being involved in a school music program has benefits that extend beyond the classroom.

They need to have something that they can work at and put their hearts and souls into. Music isn’t just a hobby. It’s and outlet. It’s a mental health outlet and that’s so important to kids and some adults right now. Melissa Ceo, C.A. House Music Business Development Manager

She has a message for area students