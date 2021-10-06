Edison High School Wildcats marching band is ready to rock out

Band of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Edison High School marching band is ready to rock out in front of a roaring crowd of high school football fans.

To call them just a marching band may be an understatement.

We kinda push the limits on the rock and roll stuff. Edison band is about two parts rock and roll band and one part marching band is really kind of our attitude.

Marc Sansone, Edison High School Band Director

These wildcats are no strangers to hard rock and heavy metal. Anything from Shine Down to Chicago to many other American rock bands, they do it all.

This year they’re taking the field strong and loud as always, but this time playing “When Legends Rise”, “Be Legendary”, and “Wash it all Away”. Some of those songs were hand-picked by the students themselves.

We just have a lot of fun playing the songs we want to play.

Mychi Stewart, Band President

A big performance that takes a whole team effort to pull off what many band members live for.

It feels amazing. The experience is unreal. Everyone looking at you, and you’re all together, and you all know what you’ve done. It’s just a really heart-touching moment.

Mychi Stewart, Band President

It’s unreal. It’s kind of like an out of body thing. It’s really nice to know what we’re doing is special.

Parker Scaffidi, Band vice president

It’s all coming together after hours and hours of hard work.

If we had to add up the hours of inside rehearsal and outdoor rehearsal, I think it would be in the 150 to 200 hours of practices to really put these shows together. It’s pretty amazing.

Marc Sansone, Edison High School Band Director

By the sounds of it, they’re all ready to fire the crowd up not just for themselves, but for school pride’s sake.

With COVID and all of the hard things that Edison’s been going through these past couple weeks, it’s really important that the band stays together because we’re really the heart of the school, and to stick together and keep everyone positive.

Mychi Stewart, Band President

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter