Edison High School Wildcats marching band is ready to rock out

JEFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Edison High School marching band is ready to rock out in front of a roaring crowd of high school football fans.

To call them just a marching band may be an understatement.

We kinda push the limits on the rock and roll stuff. Edison band is about two parts rock and roll band and one part marching band is really kind of our attitude. Marc Sansone, Edison High School Band Director

These wildcats are no strangers to hard rock and heavy metal. Anything from Shine Down to Chicago to many other American rock bands, they do it all.

This year they’re taking the field strong and loud as always, but this time playing “When Legends Rise”, “Be Legendary”, and “Wash it all Away”. Some of those songs were hand-picked by the students themselves.

We just have a lot of fun playing the songs we want to play. Mychi Stewart, Band President

A big performance that takes a whole team effort to pull off what many band members live for.

It feels amazing. The experience is unreal. Everyone looking at you, and you’re all together, and you all know what you’ve done. It’s just a really heart-touching moment. Mychi Stewart, Band President

It’s unreal. It’s kind of like an out of body thing. It’s really nice to know what we’re doing is special. Parker Scaffidi, Band vice president

It’s all coming together after hours and hours of hard work.

If we had to add up the hours of inside rehearsal and outdoor rehearsal, I think it would be in the 150 to 200 hours of practices to really put these shows together. It’s pretty amazing. Marc Sansone, Edison High School Band Director

By the sounds of it, they’re all ready to fire the crowd up not just for themselves, but for school pride’s sake.