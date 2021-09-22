Shadyside’s Show-Stopping Performance Skills Earn them ‘Band of the Week’

SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF) The Shadyside Tigers Marching Band has made some additions to their team this year. Band Director Bobby Moore says many students came out to play this season because they were so excited to have something finally back to normal.

The Shadyside marching band consists of middle and high school musicians and Moore says that his Tigers are full of enthusiasm and give it their all every time they perform.

I think we have this unique chemistry where the students work so hard and they’re incredible dedicated to what they do here. They’re here countless hours. We maybe not the biggest band out there but we have a huge sound and they really rip every time they play. Bobby Moore, Shadyside Band Director

The Tiger’s half-time performance is 80’s themed with pop and rock classic. You will even get to see the whole band dance during their performance of ‘Sunglasses at Night.’

This is Chole Meholovitch’s first year in the marching band and she says she looks forward to rehearsals because the atmosphere is so positive.

It’s really fun just being around everyone who is passionate about the same kind of thing. I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like but, I really like it now and it’s really cool and I’m excited to have a lot more years in it. Chole Meholovitch, 7th grader at Shadyside

It’s Paisley McClelland’s senior year in the Shadyside marching band and she says she’s so thankful she can perform for her last year. She says she is happy to be back playing with all of her best friends and passing along the fun to the new members.

We just weren’t as big as we are now and this year, we get to go back to home games which I love, home games are my favorite. I’m so excited to get to work with all these younger kids and teach them so they can feel the same way I do when they’re in high school. Paisley McClelland, Senior at Shadyside

The Tiger’s loud sound and rocking dance moves are just a few reasons why they are this week’s Band of the Week.

You can watch them tear up the field on Friday night, and, trust me, you do not want to miss their show- stopping performance.