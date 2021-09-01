High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

The Marching Monarchs are ready to rock

Band of the Week

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) John Marshall High School marching band is roaring with excitement to get out there for halftime and show what they’ve been working on.

We’re really excited to be back and functioning in more of a normal way this year. We were able to have band camp last year and that impacted the program quite a bit.  

It’s really important what we’re doing because we are trying to foster school spirit, community spirit, in everything we do and the bound that is held within the organization, and we were really missing that last year because the students were strangers.

Tracy Filben, Band Director of John Marshall High School

The marching monarchs consist of about 40 students who are gearing up for marching band season. 

 They have been working countless hours to prefect entertainment such as stand tunes, chants, and their half-time show. Filben relies on student leaders to help conduct and guide rehearsals.  

Our halftime show is an 80s show, so we’re excited about that, all recognizable music.

Student leaders are essential to the program. Our leadership positions this year are both filled by seniors. Paige Wallace is our Field Commander and Olivia Miller is our drumline captain.

Tracy Filben, Band Director of John Marshall High School

I think we all really love marching season… it’s interesting to go out on the field and do all these marching techniques. It’s stuff that you usually don’t get to do.  

I think we’re all really excited for this season especially since we had such a lack luster one last year. So, I think everyone’s really excited to get back on the field and put on a real show.

Paige Wallace, Field Commander 

They’ve definitely got a pep in their step and a lot of pride so head out to Friday night football to see them play. You can see them perform at halftime this Friday during the home game against Weir High.

