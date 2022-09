Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.

Voting will end on Monday at 2 PM.

This week’s bands are: Wheeling Central Maroon Knights, River Pilots, Toronto Red Knights, Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders, Bridgeport Bulldogs, and Shadyside Tigers.

The winner of this vote will be announced Monday at 5 PM!