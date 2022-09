Power to the people! Click on the school you want to be featured on next week’s CA House Band of the Week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This week’s bands are: Brooke Bruins, Indian Creek Redskins, Steubenville Big Red, and Weir Red Riders.

Voting ends Monday at 2:00 PM

The winner of this vote will be announced Monday at 5 PM!